Three pals flew to Dublin for just £30 and spent the night partying before heading home the next morning - without even booking a hotel.

The pals made a beeline to the city's Temple Bar area for the "immaculate vibes" during Ireland's Rugby World Cup match. After a few hours of bar hopping and a quick walk across O'Connell Bridge, they eventually found themselves in The Academy club, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Ben said: "People were so nice, the general vibe in the town, the club, dancefloor. It was immaculate, it was absolutely perfect. I'd 100% do it again - it's very doable." "My friend called me on a break and decided we were gonna do it. It was the newness of it all, the unexpectedness to go for a night out off the back of a flight was really cool." headtopics.com

"The city was unreal. Because Ireland were playing in the Rugby World Cup it was very busy, but the vibes were immaculate. After a few drinks the conversations with locals just flowed!"They eventually decided it was time for a club, and spent the rest of their night in the Academy.

"I started off on single vodka and lemonade limes and then in the club I had double vodka Redbulls and a few shots - true staples of the club. The conversations with people in the club are a bit hazy but there was one instance where the two friends that I went with started getting a bit tired out but I was still roaring to go so I befriended a new group and lost my friends completely!" headtopics.com

