Friends booked £30 flight and went on 12-hour holiday after being bored at work

A healthcare worker who was bored on his lunch break decided to fly to Dublin for a night out and booked flights straight away.

The friends booked to go to Dublin for £30 and flew out of Gatwick on October 14 heading straight to the famous Temple Bar area where the trio then partied all night without even booking a hotel. Ben, a health care assistant from Kent, reckons he spent a total of around £120. He said: "If I could do that every time I go out, I would.

Ben received a call from his mate whilst on a lunch break, inviting him on a quirky night out. He said: "I first noticed about it last year that people were getting these cheap flights and flying out for the night. headtopics.com

After touching down in Dublin - which Ben had never been to before - he was keen to get into town. He said: "We opted for an additional fee for a coach but it was taking too long and we were impatient and wanted to get on our night out so we got a taxi instead.

They soon decided it was time for a club, and spent the rest of their night in the Academy.

It was soon time to call it time on their Irish adventure, and the trio made their way back to the airport - with a greasy pit-stop in order first. "The flight back was around 7am and we left the club at 4.30am," Ben added: "We went to the kebab shop first though - a long-winded way home!

