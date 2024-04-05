Fresh Strike Causes Disruption to Train Services in the UK

Large parts of the country have no train services due to a fresh strike by drivers in a long-running pay dispute . Several train operators, including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Railway, and London Northwestern, are affected by the strike. Passengers are advised not to travel. Additionally, a freight train derailment in West Ealing has caused further delays and cancellations. Aslef's ban on overtime at 16 companies is also contributing to the disruption.

On Saturday, train drivers from Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway, LNER, Heathrow Express, Northern, and TransPennine Express will join the strike

Train Services Strike Drivers Pay Dispute Disruption Delays Cancellations

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

