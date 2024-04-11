Fresh Drone Pictures Show Progress on Demolition at Luton Airport

Fresh drone pictures released by Luton Airport show recent progress on the demolition compared to shots taken in the weeks after the blaze. Six months after the devastating fire which tore through an airport car park , work to demolish the ruined building is nearing completion. London Luton Airport has released fresh drone images showing progress at the site following the blaze on 10 October last year.

, which was originally thought to have destroyed around 1,500 vehicles, a number which was later revised to around 1,300. The airport said work at the site was progressing well, with nearly two-thirds of the car park building demolished, while three-quarters of the cars inside had been removed by salvage experts.Credit: London Luton Airport Clearance of the site is expected to be finished next month, paving the way for a major building project to replace the fire-damaged wreck with a new four-storey car park. Drone pictures released shortly after the fire showed the extent of the damage as a crane moved in to begin removingAn airport spokesperson said: "The replacement car park will accommodate 1,940 vehicles and feature a ground level drop-off zone to provide passenger drop-off, collection, and parking options. "In addition to meeting all current fire and safety regulatory requirements, the new car park will incorporate a fire suppressant syste

Luton Airport Drone Pictures Demolition Fire Car Park Progress Replacement Car Park

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luton Airport: New images show demolition progress six months after airport car park blazeBosses said the work had been a 'painstaking' process because the building was so near other parts of the airport.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Luton Airport: 'Car park fire turned my life upside down'As demolition of the Luton Airport car park continues, the BBC asks what the impact of the fire was.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Luton Airport car park fire ruled accidental after investigationA large blaze at a car park at London Luton Airport was started accidentally according to Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Luton Airport car park fire was accidental, fire service report saysBedfordshire's fire and police services said the most 'probable cause was an electrical fault or a component failure in a diesel vehicle'.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Fresh warning issued to holidaymakers over airport hand luggage liquid rulesABTA has urged passengers to follow the rules to avoid 'delays and difficulties'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: New 125-year lease 'first step' in bid to reopen airportPlans to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport have taken a huge step forward after a new lease was agreed between its owners and the council.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »