French electronic duo Air embark on world tour to celebrate 25th anniversary of debut album

French electronic duo Air are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album Moon Safari by going on a major world tour . The band shot to fame with the lead single Sexy Boy , which helped French dance music break through to the UK and US markets.

They have already performed a sold-out show in London and will be performing their massive debut album in full during the tour.

Air Electronic Duo World Tour Moon Safari Debut Album 25Th Anniversary Sexy Boy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Air play Moon Safari review: Spectacular, unique, and still revolutionaryPlaying their debut album live in its entirety for the first time in the UK, the French duo's 25th anniversary performance at the London Coliseum was nothing short of extraordinary

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Rush Hour Crush and famous front pages: Metro celebrates 25th birthdayJames Blunt stepped up to guest edit the Rush Hour Crush section of Wednesday's Metro, and gave his thoughts on the commuters looking for love.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

The Three Hulats Chapel Allerton: I tried the Wetherspoon pub that’s celebrating its 25th birthdayLeeds is full of fabulous independent bars and pubs - and we love trying them.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

NI playwright's iconic play returning to Grand Opera House for 25th anniversary'The audience will be entertained - they'll never be bored, they'll get a laugh'

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Fans Spot Possible GTA 6 Clue in Rockstar Games' 25th Anniversary LogoFans believe they have found a clue about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI in Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary logo, which features a sports car resembling the Banshee, possibly hinting at its design in the new game.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »

USWNT will host Mexico in Olympics tune-up friendly at Red Bull ArenaThe match will honor the 25th anniversary of USWNT's 1999 Women's World Cup victory.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »