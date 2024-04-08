French Army Participates in Changing of the Guard Ceremony for the First Time

The French army has participated in the Changing of the Guard ceremony for the first time to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale . The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh inspected troops from both the UK and France at Buckingham Palace , emphasizing the strong ties between the two nations.

The event was significant as it marked the first time a non-Commonwealth country has taken part in the ceremony.

