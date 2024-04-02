Freelance reporter accused of historic sexual abuse arrested at Heathrow

Freelance reporter and late editor Richard Burrows, who is accused of historic sexual abuse of children, was arrested at Heathrow on Thursday after returning to the UK from Thailand, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said. The force said he has been wanted since December 1997 when he failed to attend Chester Crown Court to face trial for two counts of buggery and 11 counts of indecent assault.

The charges relate to allegations of abuse reported to have taken place at a children’s home in Congleton, Cheshire, between 1969 and 1971 and in the West Midlands between 1971 and 1981. Detective Inspector Eleanor Atkinson, from Cheshire Police, said: “Our determination to locate Burrows has not faltered over the past 27 years and his arrest marks a significant step forward in this case and the beginning of closure for all those involved

i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

