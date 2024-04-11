Microsoft has announced this weekend's free Xbox games with Free Play Days . Fallout 76 , PGA Tour 2K23, and Classified: France '44 are available for free until April 15 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers. It is likely that Fallout 76 is free for all Xbox users this weekend, regardless of a subscription. PGA Tour 2K23 offers a chance to earn a free 1,000G for golf fans.

The completion estimate for Classified: France '44 is unknown, but the list of achievements looks challenging

Microsoft Xbox Free Play Days Fallout 76 PGA Tour 2K23 Classified: France '44 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Xbox Game Pass Core Free Games Multiplayer Golf Achievements

