Free Training Courses Launched at Telford College to Boost Careers in Construction Industry

Free training courses are being launched at Telford College next week to help people gain valuable qualifications and skills for careers in the construction industry. They are part of an exciting new ‘Built By You’ partnership between the college, Telford & Wrekin Council, and construction group Lovell Partnerships. The flagship initiative is designed to boost skills and support people into a future career in the construction industry.

The four-week programmes, which start at Telford College on April 8, are for people aged 19 and above who are not in work, and include a guaranteed job interview for everyone who completes the studies. Built By You candidates will take part in training over a four-week period, resulting in a level 1 qualification as well as on-the-job experience. There will be up to 10 candidates in each cohort, with up to four intakes per yea

