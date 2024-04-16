Free Pleasure Beach tickets with hotel stay

Families have come across a perk that means they can get free tickets to the Pleasure Beach in Blackpool .
Anyone booking a room at the hotel - which last year won the title of Best Luxury Hotel in Northern Europe at the World Luxury Hotel Awards - can use their tickets on the day of their stay, or the following day.So you can either fall into bed after a day stomping round the place, or wake up at the five-star hotel before heading for your day out to experience the rides including ICON, the Big One and water ride Valhalla.
The Pleasure Beach shared details of the offer, with families responding to say they were unaware it existed.
