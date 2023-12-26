HEAD TOPICS

Freddy Adu exclusive: ‘I lost my love for the game but I’m ready to get out there again… I’m still young’

  • 📰 sportbible
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 37 sec. here
  • 6 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 32%
  • Publisher: 53%

It's been a while since Freddy Adu played a competitive game of football. Four years, one month and 25 days, to be exact. On the evening of October 13, 2018, a man that single-handedly catapulted 'soccer' into mainstream culture in America made his final appearance for the Las Vegas Lights –– an unspectacular 56-minute cameo against second-tier Sacramento FC. Since then, the much-travelled Adu hasn't played a single minute of football at professional level. But why? It's a question that has entered my train of thought more often than I'd care to admit. So a few months ago, without much hope or expectation, I decided to send Freddy a DM on Twitter. The likelihood of him seeing it? Unlikely. But why not, eh? There's

Freddy Adu, Football, Competitive Game, Professional Level

It's been a while since Freddy Adu played a competitive game of football. Four years, one month and 25 days, to be exact. On the evening of October 13, 2018, a man that single-handedly catapulted 'soccer' into mainstream culture in America made his final appearance for the Las Vegas Lights –– an unspectacular 56-minute cameo against second-tier Sacramento FC. Since then, the much-travelled Adu hasn't played a single minute of football at professional level.

But why? It's a question that has entered my train of thought more often than I'd care to admit. So a few months ago, without much hope or expectation, I decided to send Freddy a DM on Twitter. The likelihood of him seeing it? Unlikely. But why not, eh? There'

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.