Freddy Adu exclusive: ‘I lost my love for the game but I’m ready to get out there again… I’m still young’

It's been a while since Freddy Adu played a competitive game of football. Four years, one month and 25 days, to be exact. On the evening of October 13, 2018, a man that single-handedly catapulted 'soccer' into mainstream culture in America made his final appearance for the Las Vegas Lights –– an unspectacular 56-minute cameo against second-tier Sacramento FC. Since then, the much-travelled Adu hasn't played a single minute of football at professional level.

But why? It's a question that has entered my train of thought more often than I'd care to admit. So a few months ago, without much hope or expectation, I decided to send Freddy a DM on Twitter. The likelihood of him seeing it? Unlikely. But why not, eh? There'





