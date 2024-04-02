Frazer Clarke believes Fabio Wardley was on the brink of being withdrawn during their punishing British heavyweight title fight on Sunday. Clarke had to rise from the canvas in the fifth round and went the distance in an extraordinary contest that was ultimately ruled a draw. But Burton's Clarke felt he was on the verge of stopping Wardley in the fight.

'There were a few times I feel like the fight had definitely gone out of him and I think even the corner, they were considering pulling him out personally,' Clarke said of Wardley. 'He's a warrior, I'll give him that. Fabio Wardley's a warrior, he wanted to stay on and fight. If he's going to go, he's going to go out on his back,' he told Sky Sports News. 'A couple of times, a few more shots, if I didn't fall in, which I did towards the en

