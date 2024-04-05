Frantic search launched for missing Scots teen

A frantic search has been launched for a vulnerable Scots teen who hasn't been seen in days. Cops are appealing to trace Aiden Webb/Munro from Edinburgh , who was last seen in Ferniehill at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, 3 April. The 14-year-old is 5ft in height, has short light brown/fair hair and a freckled complexion. When last seen he was wearing black jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Sergeant Craig Darling said: "Numerous enquiries have been made since Aiden was reported missing and his family issued an appeal, however, there have been no sightings since then and no one has heard from him which is of concern. "He has a bus pass and frequents the Edinburgh City Centre area. "We have been liaising with local bus companies and officers are viewing city centre CCTV and carrying out local enquiries in a bid to trace hi
