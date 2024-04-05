Frantic search launched for missing Scots teen

A frantic search has been launched for a vulnerable Scots teen who hasn't been seen in days. Cops are appealing to trace Aiden Webb/Munro from Edinburgh , who was last seen in Ferniehill at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, 3 April. The 14-year-old is 5ft in height, has short light brown/fair hair and a freckled complexion. When last seen he was wearing black jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Sergeant Craig Darling said: "Numerous enquiries have been made since Aiden was reported missing and his family issued an appeal, however, there have been no sightings since then and no one has heard from him which is of concern. "He has a bus pass and frequents the Edinburgh City Centre area. "We have been liaising with local bus companies and officers are viewing city centre CCTV and carrying out local enquiries in a bid to trace hi

Search Scots Teen Missing Appeal Trace Aiden Webb/Munro Edinburgh Ferniehill Police CCTV

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Frantic search for Scots gran not seen in days as picture of car releasedThe 58-year-old is believed to be driving the pictured black Kia Venga, with registration SD63 VLL.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Frantic search launched for vulnerable Scots teen who hasn't been seen in daysThe 14-year-old is 5ft in height, has short light brown/fair hair and a freckled complexion. When last seen he was wearing black jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Frantic search for Scots gran as family beg public to search 'quiet' spotsAngela Keenan. 58, vanished from the Lenzie area of East Dunbartonshire on Tuesday, April 2.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Police launch frantic search for 15-year-old missing for four daysBrandon Hodgson hasn't been seen since Tuesday, March 5, in Livingston. Police are appealing for information.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Schoolgirl vanishes overnight as Police Scotland launch frantic searchMaddison Faulds, 12, was last seen in the Glasgow area at around 5pm on Wednesday.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Police dogs which can sniff out digital devices to help fight Scots crimeThe digital evidence detection dogs are undergoing a training of up to eight weeks by three handlers.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »