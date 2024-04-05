Frantic search continues for missing Scots gran

The frantic search to trace a Scots gran who has not been seen in over three nights continues as cops release a picture of the car she was believed to be driving when she disappeared. Angela Keenan was last seen in the Laxton Drive area of Lenzie at around 7am on Tuesday, 2 April, 2024. The 58-year-old is believed to be driving the pictured black Kia Venga, with registration SD63 VLL.
Cops are currently probing a sighting of this car, heading northwards on the A806 Initiative Road towards the roundabout at Industry Street Kirkintilloch, around 7.24 am on the same day, Tuesday, April 2. The gran is described as white, slim build, 5ft 4 inches tall, with blonde hair usually tied back in a ponytail. She is thought to be wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans, grey bootleg slippers and silver bangles on her right wrist. Chief Inspector Aidan Higgins said: “No one has seen or heard from Angela since Tuesday which is very out of characte
