Frantic search continues for missing Scots gran

The frantic search to trace a Scots gran who has not been seen in over three nights continues as cops release a picture of the car she was believed to be driving when she disappeared. Angela Keenan was last seen in the Laxton Drive area of Lenzie at around 7am on Tuesday, 2 April, 2024. The 58-year-old is believed to be driving the pictured black Kia Venga, with registration SD63 VLL.

Cops are currently probing a sighting of this car, heading northwards on the A806 Initiative Road towards the roundabout at Industry Street Kirkintilloch, around 7.24 am on the same day, Tuesday, April 2. The gran is described as white, slim build, 5ft 4 inches tall, with blonde hair usually tied back in a ponytail. She is thought to be wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans, grey bootleg slippers and silver bangles on her right wrist. Chief Inspector Aidan Higgins said: “No one has seen or heard from Angela since Tuesday which is very out of characte

Missing Scots Gran Angela Keenan Car Black Kia Venga Registration Lenzie Police

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Frantic search launched for missing Scots teenPolice are appealing for information to trace Aiden Webb/Munro, a vulnerable 14-year-old from Edinburgh who has been missing since Wednesday, 3 April. He was last seen in Ferniehill and has not been heard from since. The police are conducting searches and reviewing CCTV footage in the city centre to locate him.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Frantic search for Scots gran not seen in days as picture of car releasedThe 58-year-old is believed to be driving the pictured black Kia Venga, with registration SD63 VLL.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Frantic search launched for vulnerable Scots teen who hasn't been seen in daysThe 14-year-old is 5ft in height, has short light brown/fair hair and a freckled complexion. When last seen he was wearing black jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Frantic search for Scots gran as family beg public to search 'quiet' spotsAngela Keenan. 58, vanished from the Lenzie area of East Dunbartonshire on Tuesday, April 2.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots singer Angela McCluskey dies as family pay tribute to Glasgow starThe Wild Colonials band member was known for her spellbinding music, which appeared in the likes of Grey's Anatomy.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Police launch frantic search for 15-year-old missing for four daysBrandon Hodgson hasn't been seen since Tuesday, March 5, in Livingston. Police are appealing for information.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »