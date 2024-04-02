Head Topics

Frank Warren teases ‘super event’ at Wembley in September ahead of the Riyadh Season

  • 📰 talkSPORT
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 11 sec. here
  • 26 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 92%
  • Publisher: 53%

Sports News

Frank Warren hints at a major event taking place at Wembley in September as part of the Riyadh Season. Discussions on crossover fights between Simon Jordan and Dan Hardy after Anthony Joshua's knockout victory over Francis Ngannou. Carl Froch suggests Conor McGregor could lose in a rematch against Floyd Mayweather in the UFC. Simon Jordan expresses his disapproval of John Fury stepping into the ring with Carl Froch. Ipswich's McKenna is considered a rising star in management and a potential replacement for Klopp at Liverpool. Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist support the idea of Aaron Ramsdale moving to Newcastle from Arsenal. Darren Bent is surprised when Andy Goldstein names Kobbie Mainoo as England's most important player. TALKSPORT

Frank Warren, Wembley, Riyadh Season, Crossover Fights, Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou, Carl Froch, Conor Mcgregor, Floyd Mayweather, UFC, John Fury, Ipswich, Mckenna, Klopp, Liverpool, Jeff Stelling, Ally Mccoist, Newcastle, Arsenal, Aaron Ramsdale, Darren Bent, Andy Goldstein, Kobbie Mainoo, England

Frank Warren teases ‘super event’ at Wembley in September ahead of the Riyadh Season. Simon Jordan and Dan Hardy clash on crossover fights after Anthony Joshua’s KO of Francis Ngannou. Carl Froch claims Conor McGregor could lose if he rematches Floyd Mayweather in the UFC. Simon Jordan doesn’t want to see ‘Uncle Fester’ John Fury step into the ring with Carl Froch. Ipswich’s McKenna a ‘top six manager in the making’ and ‘dark horse’ to replace Klopp at Liverpool.

Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist back potential move to Newcastle for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale. Darren Bent stunned as Andy Goldstein calls Kobbie Mainoo England’s most important player. TALKSPOR

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 /  🏆 91. in UK
 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Frank Warren teases 'super event' at Wembley in September ahead of the Riyadh SeasonWith Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury on the horizon, boxing promoter Frank Warren hinted at an event at Wembley later in the year which will be a 'super event' in the world of fighting. 
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Reaction as England beaten by Brazil after Endrick winnerFollow live text & radio commentary as England host Brazil at Wembley in a friendly at Wembley.
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

England 0-0 Brazil - Gordon handed debut & Watkins startsFollow live text & radio commentary as England host Brazil at Wembley in a friendly at Wembley.
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Frank Warren insists Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk will still go ahead in the near futureAfter the news that Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Uysk is to be postponed due to Fury gaining a cut above his eye during training, his promoter Frank Warren reassured fans that the fight will still be happening later on in the year.
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Frank Warren claims Nick Ball was 'robbed' as world title rematch demandedNick Ball fought Rey Vargas on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's knockout win over Francis Ngannou
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Frank Warren slams ‘pathetic’ coward claims and sends public message to Tyson Fury hatersTyson Fury will show the world he is the best heavyweight of his era when he finally faces Oleksandr Usyk on May 18. That is the view of his promoter Frank Warren, who has also blasted any suggestion that the WBC champion is a coward.
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »