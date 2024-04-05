Frank Warren Rules Out Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight This Year

Frank Warren says that a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will not happen this year, despite claims from promotional rival Eddie Hearn . Matchroom Boxing CEO Hearn is confident that his man Joshua will get a chance to become a three-time world champion by taking on the winner of fellow Brit Fury and former opponent Oleksandr Usyk, who do battle for the undisputed heavyweight crown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18.

Saudi Arabian Minister for Entertainment Turki Alalshikh has made it no secret that he wants to stage the biggest match-ups in boxing and Hearn's hope is that a deal can be reached for Joshua to face Fury or Usyk, despite the pair signing on for a two-fight agreement. But Warren, who represents Fury, has moved to completely rule out a showdown between the "Gypsy King" and "AJ" in 2024. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: "No. How many times do we have to tell everybody, the position is really simplisti

Frank Warren Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Fight Eddie Hearn Boxing Heavyweight

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Frank Warren slams ‘pathetic’ coward claims and sends public message to Tyson Fury hatersTyson Fury will show the world he is the best heavyweight of his era when he finally faces Oleksandr Usyk on May 18. That is the view of his promoter Frank Warren, who has also blasted any suggestion that the WBC champion is a coward.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Frank Warren insists Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk will still go ahead in the near futureAfter the news that Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Uysk is to be postponed due to Fury gaining a cut above his eye during training, his promoter Frank Warren reassured fans that the fight will still be happening later on in the year.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

– Frank Warren fires back at ‘miserable b****rds’ for criticism of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usy...Tyson Fury will show the world he is the best heavyweight of his era when he finally faces Oleksandr Usyk on May 18. That is the view of his promoter Frank Warren, who has also blasted any suggestion that the WBC champion is a coward.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

‘Extra special’ boxing event in the works for Wembley Stadium, but it won’t be Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshu...With Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury on the horizon, boxing promoter Frank Warren

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Tyson Fury holds nothing back when making shock Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight predictionTyson Fury has his say on Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Tyson Fury trainer Peter Fury on betrayal, Dougie Joyce and 'rollercoaster' lifeNow a father who increasingly leans on his faith, the 55-year-old hardman says he regrets his life of crime

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »