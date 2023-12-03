Frank Traynor and 'The Perfect Nothing Catalog'

Few things sum up the quirky idiosyncrasy of New York as much as the work of Frank Traynor and his ongoing project, ‘The Perfect Nothing Catalog‘.
Dating back to around 2012, when Traynor first came across a rundown shack in Hudson, New York and felt compelled to bring it to Brooklyn in order to sell handmade wares out of it, ‘The Perfect Nothing Catalog’ was born out of Traynor’s quest to explore the ephemeral function of public objects, while providing a memorable and light-hearted perspective on the exhibition medium. It also nods to his varied and numerous vocations as a Christmas tree salesman, pumpkin carver, sailor, and costume fabricator for the Rockettes, all in a bid to support his creative practice.It's this unique and singular creative spirit that has brought Traynor’s body of work from various hidden backyards in Brooklyn to The Future Perfect’s residential gallery space in New York, Casa Perfect, where ‘The Perfect Nothing Catalog’ is currently being displayed in an exhibition titled ‘A Can Opener of Myself’ (on view until 31 December 2023
