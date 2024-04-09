Frank Ocean and the Rise of Gorpcore

Frank Ocean became the poster boy of the gorpcore movement when he appeared at Paris Fashion Week in 2019 wearing outdoor gear . His outfit, consisting of an Arc'teryx beanie, Mammut puffer jacket, hiking boots, straight-leg jeans, and a leather bag, sparked a trend in men's fashion.

The term 'gorpcore' was coined to describe the incorporation of functional outerwear into urban outfits. Five years later, Frank Ocean's look at PFW remains a popular style in menswear.

Frank Ocean Gorpcore Paris Fashion Week Outdoor Gear Menswear

