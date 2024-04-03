Frank McAvennie defends Livingston's decision to allow Celtic fans in majority of stadium

Former Hoops and West Ham striker Frank McAvennie defends Livingston's decision to allow Celtic fans to occupy the majority of their stadium during their clash on Sunday. McAvennie argues that Livingston need the financial support before their expected relegation.

