Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Father Kurt Cobain on 30th Anniversary of His Death

Frances Bean Cobain shared a heartbreaking tribute to her rock star father Kurt Cobain on the 30th anniversary of his death. The 31-year-old visual artist also posted flashback photos with the Nirvana musician. The daughter of Courtney Love became philosophical as she discussed the complexity of loss and grief. The model also touched on 'life & death, pain & joy, yin & yang.' And she lamented that she never spent much time with the music icon. 'I wish I could’ve known my Dad.
I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story,' she wrote. Frances had a very warm reception as her friends like Paris Jackson (who also lost her musician father Michael Jackson at a young age) as well as Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis, Eva Mendes and skateboarder Tony Hawk
Frances Bean Cobain Kurt Cobain Tribute Death Loss Grief Nirvana Courtney Love Rock Star
