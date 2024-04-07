France to Fine Patients Who Miss Medical Appointments

France is planning to impose fines on patients who miss their medical appointments . The government aims to discourage patients from skipping appointments and to reduce the strain on the healthcare system .

The fines will be implemented as part of a broader effort to improve the efficiency of the healthcare system in France.

France Fines Patients Medical Appointments Healthcare System

