France to Fine Patients Who Miss Doctors' Appointments

France plans to fine patients who miss doctors' appointments in order to free up millions of slots. Patients who fail to attend their consultation will receive a €5 penalty. Health experts criticize the move, stating that it won't work and is an attempt to blame patients.

Similar plans have been considered in the UK. The policy aims to support the struggling health service in France due to the increasing demands of an aging population.

France Doctors' Appointments Fine Patients Health Service Aging Population

