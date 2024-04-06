France's Gendarmerie to Join Scots Guards for Historic Parade

The event is a historical first, and will mark the anniversary of an agreement known as the Entente Cordiale , translated as 'cordial agreement'. The agreement was put in place in April 1904 in a bid to resolve long-standing disputes, creating a diplomatic understanding between the two countries.
Members of France's Gendarmerie Garde Republicaine react after taking part in a rehearsal at Wellington Barracks last week In celebration of its anniversary, 32 members of the Gendarmerie’s Garde Republicaine will join 40 soldiers from the Scots Guards for a parade. While the Gendarmerie will guard the palace's forecourt, they will not take the place of their British counterparts in guarding the King. This responsibility is only afforded to members of the British Armed Forces and Commonwealth troop
Stage set for landmark Changing of the Guard between French and British troopsThe Gendarmerie’s Garde Republicaine and Guardsmen from F Company Scots Guards will parade together on the Forecourt of Buckingham Palace.
