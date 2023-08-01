France Attracts High Energy Investments in Europe

France attracts the fourth-highest energy investments in Europe per year, after Germany, Norway and the UK. Rystad Energy expects European capital investments in energy will total $173 billion this year, driven by solar photovoltaic PV 25%, onshore wind 23% and upstream oil and gas 19% spending. Investments will keep rising next year, by 13% to $196 billion, as activity accelerates in low-carbon industries such as wind, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage CCUS.
This provides ample opportunities in France's different energy sectors as the country holds a central position in Europe’s power industry and related value chains. The French energy debate has historically centered on nuclear power versus renewable energy. However, the government now aims to boost low-carbon power generation using all available options to meet an expected rise in power demand. Rystad Energy modeling shows a 14% increase in demand from 2022 to 2030, which raises questions around domestic energy security – an enduring concern since the onset of the war in Ukraine and the resulting energy crisi
