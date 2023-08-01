France Attracts High Energy Investments in Europe

France attracts the fourth-highest energy investments in Europe per year, after Germany, Norway and the UK. Rystad Energy expects European capital investments in energy will total $173 billion this year, driven by solar photovoltaic PV 25%, onshore wind 23% and upstream oil and gas 19% spending. Investments will keep rising next year, by 13% to $196 billion, as activity accelerates in low-carbon industries such as wind, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage CCUS.

This provides ample opportunities in France's different energy sectors as the country holds a central position in Europe’s power industry and related value chains. The French energy debate has historically centered on nuclear power versus renewable energy. However, the government now aims to boost low-carbon power generation using all available options to meet an expected rise in power demand. Rystad Energy modeling shows a 14% increase in demand from 2022 to 2030, which raises questions around domestic energy security – an enduring concern since the onset of the war in Ukraine and the resulting energy crisi

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: OİLANDENERGY »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OİLANDENERGY: France Boosts Energy Transition Investments In 2024 BudgetThe French government is set to significantly increase spending on green energy projects while curbing support for consumers struggling with higher prices.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »

OİLANDENERGY: Germany Plans $63 Billion In Green Energy Investments For 2024 | OilPrice.comGermany’s government approved on Wednesday investments in green energy worth $63 billion (57.6 billion euros) for 2024, a 60% increase compared to this year’s targeted spending.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »

OİLANDENERGY: IEA Annual Energy Grid Investments Need To Double To $600 BillionIn a recent report, the IEA said that global annual investments in energy grids need to double by 2030 if the world is to achieve its energy and climate goals.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: What the Inflation Reduction Act has achieved in the year since its passageBig investments in green energy and health care have gone unnoticed by most Americans

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: What the Inflation Reduction Act has achieved in its first yearBig investments in green energy and health care have gone unnoticed by most Americans

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

OİLANDENERGY: Russian Gas Giant Gazprom Claims Europe’s Energy System Is UnstableGazprom, Russia’s state-controlled natural gas giant, claims that the Europe an energy system is unstable and could face shortages.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »