Fran Kirby scores on Lionesses return after missing Women's World Cup

The playmaker scored on her first Lionesses start since last October, completing another remarkable comeback after missing the Women's World Cup. The Lionesses were sloppy, conceded three goals for the first time under Sarina Wiegman and suffered a defeat that took their UEFA Women’s Nations League and Olympic destinies out of their own hands. But there was still one really big positive from an otherwise difficult camp – the return of Fran Kirby
. Over a year since her last appearance in her country’s colours, the playmaking midfielder came off the bench on Friday in Leicester, and four days later she marked her first start for England since last October with a brilliantly taken goal that briefly gave the Lionesses the lead in Leuven. The smile on Kirby’s face said it all, as did the glee with which her team-mates approached her to celebrate once the net had rippled. For someone who has been through injury hell this year, patience is going to be so important with Kirby given the length of time she has been out for, but after a promising start to the new season, this was the biggest reminder yet of what she can offer as she works her way back to her best level
