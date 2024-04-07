Four Youths Rescued by RNLI Heroes in 40mph Winds on Scots Coast

Four youths were rescued by RNLI heroes after getting into difficulty while paddleboarding in 40mph winds on a Scots coast. Crews from Buckie's RNLI team in Aberdeen were scrambled to the incident in the waters off Clullen Bay, Near Moray, after being alerted by the Coastguard at 3.45pm on Saturday, April 6.

But as Storm Kathleen set in, strong-easterly winds of around 40 knots, the equivalent of around 46mph, the situation quickly changed with the lifeboat searching for four people near the Bow Fiddle Rock landmark. The RNLI Buckie’s William Blannin vessel arrived on the scene in around 10 minutes, locating two girls who had managed to stay on their paddleboard. A second pair were spotted in the water a few minutes later, with the crew successfully recovering another two “very cold and relieved youngsters

RNLI Rescue Paddleboarding Winds Scots Coast

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scots RNLI volunteer on balancing being a new mum with saving livesMegan joined Kinghorn RNLI when she was in her sixth year of high school and follows in the footsteps of her mother, Liz, who has been saving lives at sea for 27 years at Kinghorn RNLI.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots baby killer who murdered four-month-old daughter battered behind barsBrute Craig Jamieson, who was caged for battering his four-month-old daughter to death, was attacked at Edinburgh Prison earlier this month.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Young Scots mum diagnosed with two cancers in just four weeksChelsea Kernachan, 31, was living a normal life in Glasgow, taking care of seven year old Kaylum and going to work, as a childcare practitioner, before falling ill

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

New average 40mph speed cameras installed at M8 in Glasgow todayAverage speed cameras will be installed at the M8 today and will be there for several months.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Safety warning issued for stormy conditions on the coastThe Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has issued a safety warning after the Met Office predicted stormy conditions in the North West. Parts of the north west coast could experience wind speeds of up to 40mph, leading to unpredictable seas and challenging conditions. The RNLI urges those planning to visit the coast to take extra precautions and head to a lifeguarded beach if going in the water.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

RNLI Volunteers Rescue Crew After Fishing Boat Sinks off Shetland CoastRNLI volunteers were called to rescue a fishing boat that sank off the coast of Shetland. The crew of the Lerwick lifeboat and two helicopters responded to a distress call and successfully airlifted all eight crew members to safety. The sinking vessel had taken in a large amount of water and sank rapidly, but the crew were able to give their exact location before abandoning the ship.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »