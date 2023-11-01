Four-Vehicle Collision in Hollywood

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Four-vehicle collision took place October 25 in Hollywood, California. It occurred at the crossroads of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. There was 'no indication of DUI' in connection with the multi-car collision. Ruck has had a career renaissance in the ensemble cast of Succession. He garnered an Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series this year

Four-Vehicle Collision in HollywoodA four-vehicle collision occurred in Hollywood, California at the crossroads of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. There was no indication of DUI in connection with the incident. The collision involved multiple cars. Actor Ruck, known for his role in Succession, received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series this year. Read more ⮕

Hollywood Actor Milo Ventimiglia Secretly Marries Sports Illustrated Model Jarah MarianoHollywood actor Milo Ventimiglia, known for his role in This Is Us, has tied the knot with Sports Illustrated model Jarah Mariano in a secret ceremony. The couple shared black-and-white images of their wedding day, with Jarah wearing a low-cut and backless white gown and Milo sporting a white linen top and floral lei. The 46-year-old actor and the 38-year-old model have been together since last year but never publicly confirmed their relationship. They were recently spotted on a horseback riding trip in the mountains. Read more ⮕

M6 southbound closed in Staffordshire due to three-vehicle collisionThe carriageway is currently closed between junctions 13 (Dunston) and junction 12 (Cannock) while police investigate the crash. Read more ⮕

The Blurred Lines of Being a Personal Assistant to Hollywood A-listersA former assistant to Robert De Niro is suing the actor, shedding light on the challenges of working as a personal assistant to A-list celebrities in Hollywood. Read more ⮕

Hollywood couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz engaged, according to US mediaThe actress, 34, was spotted with a ring on her finger when the couple attended a Halloween party in Los Angeles over the weekend. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Radiates Hollywood Magnetism on HalloweenSam Asghari, Britney Spears' estranged husband, flaunted his physique and wished his fans a Happy Halloween in Los Angeles. He also denied rumors about his love life. Read more ⮕