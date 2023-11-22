Four teenagers killed in car crash may have been undiscovered for 48 hours

The four teenagers killed in a horrific car crash in Wales may have lain undiscovered in their overturned car for 48 hours. Sixth form students Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Henderson, 17 and Hugo Morris, 18, had been on a camping trip near Snowdonia National Park when they were reported missing on Monday morning.

The hunt ended in tragedy when their Ford Fiesta was spotted on its roof on Tuesday, partially submerged in a ditch off a remote road almost two days after their last contact. Sources said police were investigating when the crash occurred. But they suspect it was shortly after the sixth-formers left Harlech on Sunday morning. They crashed around eight miles north, near the village of Garreg. The teenagers, who were not experienced campers, travelled from their homes in Shrewsbury, Shropshire to North Wales sometime on Saturda





