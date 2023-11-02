Four-storey hotel proposed for Shrewsbury car park

A hotel and retail units could be built on a town centre car park.Shrewsbury Town Council is concerned the development is too large for the site, which sits between Claremont Street Baptist Church and Rowley's House and Mansion.The hotel would be four storeys high, reducing to three storeys near to Rowley's House.The site is within the Shrewsbury Conservation area.

Historic England said it noted the developer had amended plans for the hotel, but had concerns about the overall design and massing of the scheme.Council planning officials are recommending the scheme is approved, stating that the land had always been marked for development, and it would bring economic benefits to the town.

