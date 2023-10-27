Four star review of Frankenstein at York Theatre Royal

Tilted Wig’s thought-provoking reimagining of Frankenstein is a veritable rage against humanity. Mary Shelley’s 205-year-old masterpiece on the ethical concerns of scientific ambition and man’s responsibility for its progress is transplanted to the period before and during the Second World War and her hideous but pathetic monster an allegory for control and hatred.

Victoria tells her story in return for shelter, and the prelude to it plays at times more like drawing room comedy than Gothic horror as Victoria’s sister Elizabeth drops in unexpectedly as if dressed for a garden party. But there is genuine darkness to come as the monster (Cameron Roberston) judders and limps into the visceral collection of limbs and human organs to which an electrical storm has given life.

Read more:

The Yorkshire Post »

Annabel Karmel’s six best Halloween recipes to make with childrenHorrifyingly fun recipes, from krispie monster bars to Frankenstein pesto pasta Read more ⮕

Only Fools and Horses musical coming to Glasgow's Theatre RoyalA MUSICAL based on Only Fools and Horses is coming to Glasgow. Read more ⮕

Razzamataz Theatre School in Leeds put up for sale 'with heavy heart' for less than £50,000A north Leeds theatre school has been put up for sale “with a heavy heart”. Read more ⮕

Review: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Nottingham Theatre RoyalNottingham Operatic Society really outdid themselves this year, the show is a must watch this half term Read more ⮕

Shrewsbury chef to reopen Theatre Severn restaurant three years after last one closedA Shrewsbury chef is set to reopen the restaurant at Theatre Severn, more than three years since the last one closed. Read more ⮕

GlasgowLive readers can get exclusive Aladdin pre sale ticketsGet your tickets to the Theatre Royal performance next year before they go on general sale Read more ⮕