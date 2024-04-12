Four Rescued from Choppy Waters at Strathclyde Park

Four casualties were saved from choppy waters this morning during a rescue mission at Strathclyde Park . At around 10.41am this morning, April 12, emergency services were alerted to a person in the water at Strathclyde Country Park near Motherwell. Fire fighters, specialist water rescue units, ambulance crews and police were all in attendance. Four people were rescued from the water, three were checked over by medical staff and one was transported to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown

