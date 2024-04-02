Four People Jailed for Supplying Drugs Worth Half a Million Pounds

Body-worn footage from Avon and Somerset Police shows the moment officers discovered 1.5kg of cocaine hidden underground. Four people involved in supplying drugs worth almost half a million pounds have been jailed following a police operation. In total, the force seized four kilos of cocaine worth approximately £320,000 during the six-month investigation. Officers also discovered large quantities of cash, drug paraphernalia and weapons including knives during searches.

Three men and one woman were arrested and pleaded guilty to drug offences. They were sentenced to more than twenty years in prison at Bristol Crown Court. Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender said the sentences conclude a "significant policing operation" targeting a group of people supplying cocaine in Bristol. The first arrest was made in March 2023, when officers pulled over Austen Barnes-Sargeant in Filton after he was spotted driving erratically

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Moment Bristol police discover 1.5kg cocaine brick buried undergroundFour people involved in supplying drugs have been jailed for more than 20 years.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Drugs gang jailed after supplying blocks of cocaine worth from Liverpool to PrestonBlocks of cocaine, each worth thousands of pounds, were transported between Preston and Liverpool over a ten-month period.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Drugs gang jailed after supplying blocks of cocaine from Liverpool to PrestonBlocks of cocaine, each worth thousands of pounds, were transported between Preston and Liverpool over a ten-month period.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Smiling brothers who headed organised crime gang have drug network blown openThe gangsters have been jailed for supplying Class A drugs

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Four people arrested after more than 200,000 people attend pro-Palestine London protestThe march, part organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, was part of a national demonstration calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Wife's horrific abuse of husband caught on nanny cam as footage releasedSheree Spencer was jailed for four years after a campaign of abuse against her husband Richard

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »