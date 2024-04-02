Four People Jailed for Supplying Drugs Worth Half a Million Pounds

Body-worn footage from Avon and Somerset Police shows the moment officers discovered 1.5kg of cocaine hidden underground. Four people involved in supplying drugs worth almost half a million pounds have been jailed following a police operation. In total, the force seized four kilos of cocaine worth approximately £320,000 during the six-month investigation. Officers also discovered large quantities of cash, drug paraphernalia and weapons including knives during searches.
Three men and one woman were arrested and pleaded guilty to drug offences. They were sentenced to more than twenty years in prison at Bristol Crown Court. Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender said the sentences conclude a "significant policing operation" targeting a group of people supplying cocaine in Bristol. The first arrest was made in March 2023, when officers pulled over Austen Barnes-Sargeant in Filton after he was spotted driving erratically
