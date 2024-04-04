Four People Found Guilty of Running Cruel Dog Fighting Ring

Four people have been found guilty or running a cruel and vicious dog fighting ring. RSPCA officers raided the home of Phillip Ali, 68, known as Dr Death - where they found dogs chained to treadmills and a text titled The Dog Repair Book. Several injured dogs were also found, as well as a stick used to break up dog fights and a DIY vet’s kit. During a raid at another property, they found a blood-spattered fighting ring in the garage.

A full investigation was launched after an RSPCA officer visited Ali’s Chigwell home in August 2021. She found harrowing evidence of brutal dog fights. It also emerged that Ali had recorded hours of WhatsApp voice notes planning fights and describing the injuries dogs

