Four Men Jailed for Drive-By Shooting at Church Funeral Service

Four men have been jailed over the drive-by shooting of four women and two girls outside a church funeral service last year. Tyrell Lacroix, 23, Jashy Perch, 20, Jordan Walters, 24 and Alrico Nelson-Martin, 20, were all involved in the shooting in January last year. The victims, four women and two girls aged between 11 and 54, had been attending a funeral service at St Aloysius Church in Euston. A sawn-off shotgun was fired into a crowd of mourners who had just left the service.

One girl was left with life-changing injuries after a metal pellet was embedded in a muscle near her heart. Another woman was left with injuries that have impacted her hearing and balance

