Four Men Convicted of Murdering Ashley Dale

These are the four men who murdered Ashley Dale. The 28-year-old council worker was shot dead in her own home on Leinster Road in Old Swan in the early hours of August 21 last year. James Witham, Joseph Peers, Niall Barry, and Sean Zeisz were tried at Liverpool Crown Court accused of her murder, and were unanimously convicted by a jury on Monday afternoon (November 20).
The quartet were also found guilty of conspiracy to murder Ms Dale's boyfriend, Lee Harrison, and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, namely a Skorpion submachine gun, and ammunition with intent to endanger life. Ian Fitzgibbon was cleared of these three charges while a sixth defendant, Kallum Radford, was acquitted of assisting an offender, reports the Liverpool Echo. READ MORE: BREAKING: Four men found guilty of murder of Ashley Dale who was shot in her home READ MORE: "She's just a drama queen": Pint-size gran beat up her 18-stone neighbour AND his wife... in row over her 42-year-old son Peers reacted to the verdicts by shaking his head appeared to mouth "f***ing joke". Radford showed no reactio
