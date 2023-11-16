Four Eye-Opening Documentaries to Understand Princess Diana's Life

The fifth season of The Crown is set to chronicle one of the most turbulent chapters of Princess Diana’s life – a six-year period over which her marriage to Prince Charles crumbled, against the backdrop of explosive royal biographies, even more explosive TV interviews and highly publicised romances on both sides.

But, as with all dramatisations of her life, from Pablo Larraín’s surreal Spencer to the numerous TV movies that have been released in the 25 years since her death, they leave us with more questions than answers. Here, we select four eye-opening documentaries to watch now for a fuller and more nuanced understanding of Princess Diana’s life and legacy, from her difficult childhood to her private struggles with her physical and mental health, her game-changing charitable work and the seismic impact her passing had on her family, the country and the world at larg





🏆 13. BritishVogue » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Crown season six: How did Princess Diana meet boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed?Netflix recently shared photos of Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla in character

Source: hellomag - 🏆 13. / 80,08 Read more »

The Crown: First look at season six depicting last days of Princess DianaThe series' executive producer has said Princess Diana's death will be shown 'sensitively'.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 13. / 80,08 Read more »

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer stuns with newly-unearthed picture of late motherPrince William and Prince Harry's uncle showcased an incredible discovery from the family estate

Source: hellomag - 🏆 13. / 80,08 Read more »

Earl Spencer's wife Karen finally reveals real reason Princess Diana is buried at AlthorpKaren Spencer has addressed a 'longstanding myth' about the late Princess Diana's resting place

Source: hellomag - 🏆 13. / 80,08 Read more »

Princess Diana's hilarious prank on William that made him fall down the stairsThe late royal was known for her love of practical jokes and often played cheeky pranks on her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 13. / 80,08 Read more »

That Time Princess Diana Out-Fashioned Everyone At The Fashion Awards In An “Elvis Dress”Princess Diana attended the first Fashion Awards in 1981 wearing a Catherine Walker dress known as the “Elvis Dress”. See Princess Diana’s Fashion Awards moment here.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 13. / 80,08 Read more »