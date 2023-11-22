Four-day ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas

Mediators have said that a four-day ceasefire has been agreed between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas, which will begin on Thursday morning. As part of the deal, Hamas will return 50 hostages to Israel, which in return will facilitate the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

The Gaza-run Health Ministry says more than 11,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, although the true number is expected to be higher after the ministry lost the ability to keep an accurate death toll. At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel following Hamas' October 7 attack in the south of the country. Qatar, which has played a key role in mediating with Hamas, announced the deal, which will come into effect on Thursday morning. A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will start from 10am local time (8am GMT) on Thursday, Egyptian state-run media reported.





