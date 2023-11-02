Four common plants that will prevent mould in your home

As we head into the winter months, many people will be looking for alternative ways to dry their washing. But with the cost of living crisis, households will be wanting to get creative to avoid soaring costs.

and damp if you are not careful. A study by Utilita Energy found that last winter, around one fifth of homes suffered from mould, damp or condensation.READ MORE: Jet2 issues travel warning for popular Spain destination

As well as damage to your property, mould can lead to a host of health issues, ChronicleLive reports, and anyone who notices signs of mould should take action straight away.Peace Lilies Peace lilies are a perfect plant to have in your home that not only absorb moisture, but do not need direct sunlight to stay healthy. However, it should be noted that lilies can be toxic to both cats and dogs.An English ivy plant is thought to be one of the best de-humidifying plants, as it is not only cheap but is very good to have in your house for anyone who suffers from allergies. Ivy is also easy to take care of, as long as it is kept in moist soil and put near a window. headtopics.com

Top tips to avoid mould in your home

