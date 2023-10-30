Four arrested after woman injured in fight outside Scarborough bar

A woman is in hospital with severe head and facial injuries after she was attacked by four others in Scarborough.

The 51-year-old was outside Chaplin's bar when the incident happened, at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday, North Yorkshire Police said. Four women from Scarborough aged 34, 31, 19 and 18 were arrested and later released on conditional bail.

Police said the women were not known to the injured woman and appealed for witnesses to contact them. The force said there were crowds of people at the scene on St Thomas Street and anyone with relevant camera phone and dashcam footage should get in touch. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Woman receives 'threatening' note for parking in four-hour zoneA Queensland woman received a 'threatening' note taped to her car after parking in a four-hour zone on her residential street. The note warned her about potential fines and claimed her information had been recorded. Read more ⮕

Woman receives 'threatening' note for parking in four-hour zoneA Queensland woman received a 'threatening' note taped to her car after parking in a four-hour zone on her residential street. The note warned her about potential fines and claimed her information had been recorded. Read more ⮕

Woman Cut from Vehicle in Four Car SmashA woman was cut from a vehicle after a four car smash in Radcliffe, Bury. Emergency services spent two hours at the scene and firefighters freed the woman. Her condition is currently unknown. The road has now re-opened. Read more ⮕

Leeds United line-up confirmed as Farke makes four changes for HuddersfieldDaniel Farke has confirmed his Leeds United XI to face Huddersfield Town in today's Yorkshire derby at Elland Road Read more ⮕

Star back from injury in four Leeds United changes against Huddersfield Town with trio outWhites boss Daniel Farke has made four changes to his Leeds United side for Saturday’s Championship derby hosting of Huddersfield Town (kick-off 12.30pm). Read more ⮕

Scottish Premiership: Hibs v Celtic one of four matchesListen to commentary of Hibernian v Celtic or Open All Mics, watch Sportscene results, and follow text updates from four Scottish Premiership games. Read more ⮕