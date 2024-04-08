Founder of Pimlico Plumbers claims Britain is a sick-note nation

Britain has become a sick-note nation that is in the grips of a worklessness crisis , according to Charlie Mullins , the founder of Pimlico Plumbers . In a letter to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mullins claimed that Brits are 'too keen to write sick notes'. He proposed a state-backed apprenticeship scheme to address the issue and reduce economic inactivity.

Mullins suggested that if more young people had access to trade apprenticeships, GPs would spend less time writing sick notes. He also recommended offering a second chance to graduates who have accumulated debt. Analysis shows that Britain is currently experiencing its longest-running sick note epidemic in 25 years, with both the youngest and oldest workers contributing to the trend. These concerns were raised by Mel Stride, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, in previous comments

