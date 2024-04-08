Founder of Pimlico Plumbers claims Britain is a sick-note nation

Britain has become a sick-note nation that is in the grips of a worklessness crisis , according to Charlie Mullins , the founder of Pimlico Plumbers . In a letter to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mullins claimed that Brits are 'too keen to write sick notes'. He proposed a state-backed apprenticeship scheme to address the issue and reduce economic inactivity.
Mullins suggested that if more young people had access to trade apprenticeships, GPs would spend less time writing sick notes. He also recommended offering a second chance to graduates who have accumulated debt. Analysis shows that Britain is currently experiencing its longest-running sick note epidemic in 25 years, with both the youngest and oldest workers contributing to the trend. These concerns were raised by Mel Stride, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, in previous comments
Britain Sick-Note Nation Worklessness Crisis Pimlico Plumbers Charlie Mullins Secretary Of State For Work And Pensions Apprenticeship Scheme Economic Inactivity Gps Graduates Epidemic Youngest Workers Oldest Workers Analysis Concerns
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Former executive given death sentence over poisoning of gaming company founderA Shanghai court was told Xu Yao poisoned the food of Yoozoo Games founder Lin Qi in December 2020.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »