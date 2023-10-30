Foster carer community 'like an extended family'

Six months ago, a special support programme for foster families was launched in South Gloucestershire.

The Mockingbird Family Model brings together foster families to form what is known as a constellation. Specially-trained foster carers Adam and Mandy Gibbons became hub carers for the first South Gloucestershire group, and support eight families with 14 fostered children and young people."We really are like an extended family," said Mrs Gibbons.

"We organise fun days out together, we help each other out, we even pick up each other's kids from school," she added. The Mockingbird model- which originated in the US - offers specialist support to foster families by providing trained carers, advice and social activities. headtopics.com

People in the constellation meet monthly and arrange regular activities for both foster carers and the children they care for."I'm always at the end of the phone if someone needs me, or if they have a question they don't necessarily want to bother their social worker with.'Vital support'

South Gloucestershire Council collaborated with The Fostering Network to help launch the scheme in April. Lily Stevens, head of Mockingbird at The Fostering Network, said: "Since the programme began, we have seen the enormous difference it makes to foster carers, children, and young people. headtopics.com

"It helps to nurture relationships and provides vital support - building a resilient and caring community." Councillor Maggie Tyrrell from South Gloucestershire Council, added: "It is a privilege to see the sense of community that has developed over the past six months between the fostering families involved and the way they support each other and the children."

