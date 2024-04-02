Fortnite Players Want Cheaper V-Bucks

Many Fortnite players would like V-Bucks to be cheaper. This premium in-game currency is used for purchasing cosmetic items, Battle Passes, and much more. The only way to get this currency is by purchasing it for real money. You can either buy V-Bucks gift cards or simply purchase the currency directly from the game. Originally, a pack of 1,000 V-Bucks cost $9.99, but it was lowered to $7.99 a few years ago. The current price of this pack in the United States is $8.

99, but you can get it for much lower. The best thing? You will be buying directly from the game, so there are no scams or tricks involved. V-Bucks stores are available in almost every part of the world. Due to this, some countries have their own V-Bucks stores in the game

