Fortnite Players Upset Over Inability to Equip Paid Cosmetics on Creative Mode Islands

Fortnite players are upset about a recent update to the game's Creative mode islands that prevents them from equipping certain paid cosmetics. The update allows island creators to set age ratings for their islands, but this also applies to cosmetic items. If a cosmetic item has a higher age rating than the island, it will be replaced with a default skin. Many players are outraged by this change as they are unable to use their preferred cosmetics on certain islands.





