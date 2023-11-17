Formula 1's Return to Las Vegas Starts with Chaos

Formula 1 's return to Las Vegas got off to a shockingly bad start with Ferrari 's Carlos Sainz striking a loose water valve cover in FP1 and that session having to be abandoned after just eight minutes of running. What followed was a communications and optics horror show from both the race organiser, which is F1 itself, and FIA regulator. But by the end of a very long working day in Sin City – taking in two, with track action having started at 8.
30pm on Thursday night and ended at 4am on Friday morning – an extended practice session had taken place. But in front of no fans. Things did look better for Ferrari come the action's end – even if it was still livid about Sainz's car being smashed, along with Esteban Ocon's Alpine, in the FP1 shambles. The Scuderia led the way on pure pace with its slippery SF-23 on this straight-heavy new course in FP2 , but it looks to be very close so far with Red Bull on the long runs that eventually concluded the elongated sessio
