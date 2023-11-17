Formula 1's Grand Prix on Las Vegas Strip Faces Chaos in First Practice Race

Staging a Grand Prix on the Las Vegas Strip has been 40 years in the making - but Formula 1's biggest gamble yet becomes a reality this weekend. The world's biggest celebrities are expected to descend on Sin City for what is being billed as the most spectacular event the sport has ever staged. Last night, organisers were left red faced after the event which is set to generate £1-1.

3billion was thrown into chaos when the first practice race was cancelled after just eight minutes because of a loose drain cover on the track. Event chiefs will be praying Thursday's track fiasco becomes a distant memory at the end of a weekend in which 105,000 F1 fans - including some paying up to $185,000 (£150,000) - pack out the Sin City circuit. Drivers will be racing 50 laps to the backdrop of several Vegas landmarks, including the Bellagio fountains, Mandalay Bay, Caesars Palace, and the new ball-shaped MSG Spher

