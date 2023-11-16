Formula 1 drivers face challenging schedule as they transit to Abu Dhabi

And things are only set to get worse as the entire circus transits to Abu Dhabi next weekend, going through a 12-hour shift forward in time. While the whole paddock is in the same boat, the focus is inevitably on the drivers. They may enjoy private jet or business class travel and have physios looking after their every need, but it's still a struggle to be 100% rested and prepared.

And that’s why it could become an area of competitive advantage over these next two races, possibly the toughest faced by the championship in recent years, where drivers who do a better job dealing with the hectic schedule could reap the rewards. 'When you're here, it's not so much a problem,” said Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. “But then we have to fly to Abu Dhabi, where it's already 12 hours difference, but then also a completely different time zone. “Basically, we live on a Japanese time schedule, but then almost a different day. So I don't really get that. I mean, that is very tiring, and also at the end of this season that we have to do this. It doesn't really make a lot of sens

