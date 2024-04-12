Formula 1 Confirms 24-Race Schedule for 2025 with Australia as Season Opener

Formula 1 has confirmed a 24-race schedule for 2025 that will see the season start in Australia for the first time since 2019. The 2025 calendar features the same 24 circuits as F1's 2024 schedule, which was the longest in the sport's history, but there have been changes to the order for the world championship's 75th anniversary season.
Bahrain has hosted the opening race for the last four years, but the timing of Ramadan next year means the Sakhir race, along with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, have been pushed back to April. That means Australia, which was last scheduled to hold the opening race in 2020 before the start of the coronavirus pandemic saw the event cancelled, will step in to host from March 14-16 on a weekend where Lewis Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut. F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: '2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it's that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar. 'Once again, we'll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwid
