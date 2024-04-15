Former Zambia captain Rainford Kalaba in critical condition after road accident

Rainford Kalaba spent 12 years with TP Mazembe, helping the Congolese club win the African Champions League in 2015
The 37-year-old was a passenger in a Mercedes Benz when it collided with an oncoming truck in the south-eastern Zambian town of Kafue.Faz say Kalaba, who is in hospital, suffered "internal injuries". News on Kalaba is being closely monitored in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the forward played for TP Mazembe between 2011 and 2023.
Rainford Kalaba Zambia Road Accident TP Mazembe Mercedes Benz Truck Injuries
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
UK pledges £6m to back ‘climate-smart’ farming in Zambia and curb deforestationThe scheme will help train Zambian smallholder farmers in measures to improve food security and make them more resilient to climate change.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
UK pledges £6m to back ‘climate-smart’ farming in Zambia and curb deforestationThe scheme will help train Zambian smallholder farmers in measures to improve food security and make them more resilient to climate change.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »