Former Zambia captain Rainford Kalaba in critical condition after road accident

Rainford Kalaba spent 12 years with TP Mazembe, helping the Congolese club win the African Champions League in 2015

The 37-year-old was a passenger in a Mercedes Benz when it collided with an oncoming truck in the south-eastern Zambian town of Kafue.Faz say Kalaba, who is in hospital, suffered "internal injuries". News on Kalaba is being closely monitored in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the forward played for TP Mazembe between 2011 and 2023.

Rainford Kalaba Zambia Road Accident TP Mazembe Mercedes Benz Truck Injuries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK pledges £6m to back ‘climate-smart’ farming in Zambia and curb deforestationThe scheme will help train Zambian smallholder farmers in measures to improve food security and make them more resilient to climate change.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

UK pledges £6m to back ‘climate-smart’ farming in Zambia and curb deforestationThe scheme will help train Zambian smallholder farmers in measures to improve food security and make them more resilient to climate change.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Stadium Ronaldinho labelled as football’s ‘best atmosphere’ and loved by Thierry Henry set for Champ...Former Arsenal and AC Milan defender Philippe Senderos rates his former teammates Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry had elite mentality and Ronaldinho could do things that left me stunned...Former Arsenal and AC Milan defender Philippe Senderos rates his former teammates Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Nigeria and Zambia women seal final Olympic Games spotsNigeria boss Randy Waldrum says his side must 'prepare properly' for the 2024 Olympic Games women's football tournament.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

PICTURED: American,79, killed by an elephant on safari in ZambiaMinnesota resident Gail Mattson, 79, died in the attack while travelling with five other tourists on a game drive in the Kafue National Park on Saturday.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »