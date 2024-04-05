Former X-Factor Star Matt Terry Opens Up About Pressures of His Sexuality

Former X-Factor star Matt Terry reveals the pressures he faced about his sexuality while on the show. He was told to tone down his image because he 'looked too gay' and received little support to deal with media scrutiny.

Despite the impact on his mental health, Terry is now back with new music.

Matt Terry X-Factor Sexuality Mental Health Music

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matt Terry: Former X-Factor star reveals pressures he's faced about his sexualityMatt Terry said that while on the ITV show he was once told to 'tone down' elements of his image because he 'looked too gay'.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

X Factor’s Matt Terry comes out as gay saying ‘I’m taking back control’...I got millions of streams & generated millions of pounds – I’ll never understand why I was dropped, says X Factor star

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

X Factor's Matt Terry comes out as gay and says 'I'm taking back control'The X Factor champion Matt Terry has bravely stepped into the spotlight once again, this time revealing a deeply personal aspect of his life and opening up about his sexuality

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

X Factor star Matt Terry breaks silence on his sexualityAfter years of speculation, he is 'taking back control'.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

X Factor star Matt Terry breaks silence on his sexualityAfter years of speculation, he is 'taking back control'.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

X Factor star Matt Terry breaks silence on his sexualityAfter years of speculation, he is 'taking back control'.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »