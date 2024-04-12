Former Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo ready for tough game against Forest

The former Wolves promotion-winning coach arrived at Forest in December after Steve Cooper was sacked. A four-point deduction for breaching the league’s financial rules, as well as a difficult season on the pitch, has seen Forest face a relegation battle this campaign.“They are a very good team, (it’s been a) fantastic job from Gary (O’Neil). “They are a tough opponent but we are ready for the game. Every game, especially in the situation we have, we always play for the three points .

He added: “All the games in the Premier League are so hard you cannot minimise the difficulty of your opponent. Wolves are a good team but at the City Ground we have been playing well. We will try. It is a vital game for us.” Former Wolves defender Willy Boly is injured for tomorrow’s game, alongside Taiwo Awoniyi and Nuno Tavares. Nuno added: “Taiwo is starting his individual programme. He is closer and hopefully can help us this season.”Nuno said: “I have never experienced this situation, none of us have experienced this before. It’s a mess. So much is going on, we cannot clearly know what is going to happen. Let’s wait. Me and the players are only focused on our task. “It’s very important we have the decision sooner, it’s better for us and the competition so it doesn’t create, mess, confusion and uncertainty as this is what we experiencing now

Wolves Coach Nuno Espirito Santo Forest Relegation Battle Game Three Points Decision Situation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nuno Espirito Santo describes points deduction situation for Nottingham Forest and Everton as a messNottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo expresses frustration over the lack of clarity surrounding the points deductions for both Forest and Everton due to breaking Financial Fair Play rules. The appeals process and potential for the saga to continue beyond the season adds to the uncertainty.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nuno Espirito Santo criticizes Premier League's handling of Profit & Sustainability casesNottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo expresses frustration with the Premier League's handling of the Profit & Sustainability cases against his club and Everton, calling it 'a mess'. Both clubs are appealing their respective point deductions for alleged spending breaches.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Nuno Espirito Santo reflects on Nottingham Forest's defeat to Tottenham HotspurNuno Espirito Santo discusses two crucial moments in Nottingham Forest's 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nuno Espirito Santo criticizes referee for not sending off James MaddisonNottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes James Maddison should have been shown a red card for punching Ryan Yates during their match against Tottenham. The referee and VAR did not take any action, leading to criticism from Santo.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Nuno Espirito Santo faces selection dilemma for Nottingham Forest's match against TottenhamNuno Espirito Santo must decide whether to stick or twist when it comes to selecting his Nottingham Forest team to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nuno Espirito Santo urges Nottingham Forest to maintain performance levelsHead coach Nuno Espirito Santo challenges Nottingham Forest players to maintain their performance levels after defeating Fulham 3-1. The victory gives a boost to their survival hopes after a four-point deduction for breaching financial rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »